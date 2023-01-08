Raúl Jiménez to America? Stoichkov believes that this way he would recover his level Halftime

Editorial Mediotiempo

Hristo Stoichovlegendary striker FC Barcelona and winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1994 confessed that a great opportunity for Raul Jimenez recover its competitive level would be to return to the America club. This after an irregular season due to his injuries.

Raúl Jiménez back to America?

The Bulgarian star also mentioned that he detects that the top scorer in history wolverhampton on the Premier League He still plays scared. This is due to the severe skull fracture she suffered in 2020 during a clash of heads with the Brazilian defender David Luiz.

“He is a great playera center forward that I personally still like because makes a big differenceHe moves a lot, opens up many spaces for his teammates. His first year, with Adama Traore, made a terrible duo for everyone. After the injury, we don’t see Raúl, I think he is still playing with a lot of fearit still hasn’t come off. For me, if Raúl wants to return to being the Raúl Jiménez that we know You have an option, which is to return to America.“, mentioned Stoichkov during Futbol Club de TUDN.

In this season of the Premier LeagueandRaul Jimenez He has only played four games out of 18 possible, being owner in two and averaging a total of 55 minutes per duel and has not managed to open his scoring record in this contest. He hadn’t had minutes in the FA Cup. However, he started against Liverpool.

On the other hand, in the English League Cupcommercially known as the Carabao Cup, Lobo de Tepeji has started in one of the two games he played, averaging 54 minutes per game and adding two scores. one before him Preston North End and another before him Gillingham.