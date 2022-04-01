Raúl Jiménez’s failures provoke cries of ‘Chicharito!’

Jonathan Collazo

Raul Jimenez scored the penalty that meant the second goal of Mexico tonight before The Saviordespite this the striker of the wolverhampton failed on a couple of occasions which caused several sectors of the fans to ask for the return of the Chicharito Hernandez.

In the first half, when El Tri was up on the scoreboard, the attacker failed in a one-on-one match in the Salvadoran area. He had two chances to shoot, but he didn’t and the danger disappeared when the ball went over the goal line.

In the complementary part, and after scoring the second goal of the Mexican team penalty at minute 44, he was unable to close the clamp to the second post, after a cross shot by Uriel Antuna, and the ball went to one side of the Central American frame.

In both arrivals, people ended up shouting the name of Chicharito, a player who has no minutes with the Mexican team since September 7, 2019, when they played a friendly match against the United States.

Since then Raúl has become the trusted center forward for the Tata Martinowho is looking to play his second World Cup after in 2010 he directed the Paraguay national team in South Africa.

