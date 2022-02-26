Raúl Ruidíaz: explained the reasons why he stayed in the Seattle Sounders, remembering his main goals | MLS | United States | VIDEO | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Raul Ruidíaz will return to the ring this weekend with Seattle Sounders, a club with which he reached an agreement to renew until 2024, after almost four years wearing the ‘green’. The national striker admitted feeling happy for the achievements obtained, but there are other reasons that led him to stay longer.

In an interview with the club, the ‘Flea’ confessed to feeling comfortable in the club, especially because of the identification that his family came to have with the city: “It made me feel at home. I am very happy to be in the United States, my family is delighted to be in Seattle, they love the city and I love the team. It was one of the reasons I decided to stay”.

Ruidíaz He arrived at the institution in mid-2018 and, since then, the Peruvian confesses that he keeps “beautiful moments, beautiful memories, like the goal I scored against Atlanta, or the one I scored in the League Cup semi-final at the last minute, as well as the one in the final… So many beautiful moments I’ve had with Sounders”.

Ruidíaz and the reasons that led him to renew with the Seattle Sounders. (Video Seattle Sounders)

Another detail that he did not expect is that he would become a guide for his younger companions. Regarding the nickname ‘Papa Raúl’, he specified that “I, as well as my more experienced colleagues, try to support them and give them confidence, because if you give the young person confidence, I think they can give more things that can help us a lot”.

Raul Ruidíaz, in almost four years with Seattle Soundershas added 97 games played, 61 goals and 10 assists, which makes him one of the top scorers in the club’s history, shortly after breaking the record of Colombian Fredy Montero, who added 97 the time he was in the MLS .

In this regard, the national striker admitted that “It has made me feel proud, because as a player the most important thing is to achieve group achievements, like a championship, but also individually, because everything I do, all the effort I show in training, scoring, makes me very happy”.

Finally, he stated that he hopes to continue giving more wins to his club, which will debut this season against Nashville SC this Sunday: “Beyond becoming the club’s all-time goalscorer, which would be a great joy, the most important thing is that I want to give more group joy to Seattle, I want to focus on that and the rest will come on its own.”.

