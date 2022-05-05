Raúl Ruidíaz mocked Alfredo Talavera after Seattle’s first goal

Raúl Ruidíal put his hands to his eyes and emulated crying gestures in front of Alfredo Talavera, after Seattle’s first goal

A Peruvian man Raul Ruidíaz he ‘mocked’ the goalkeeper Alfredo Talaverain the first goal of the final between the Seattle Sounders Y Cougarsof the Concacaf Champions League.

The attacker of Seattle Sounders put his hands to his eyes, as if he were crying, after scoring the 1-0, against Cougarsin the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League.

Talavera ignored the gesture of the attacker of the Seattle Soundersso there was no confrontation by the Pumas goalkeeper.

The friction between the forwards of the Seattle Sounders and the archer of the Cougars started in the first leg of the final of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguein which the goalkeeper and the players of the mls they exchanged some comments and at the end of the match, which was played in CU, there were some frictions.

Raúl Ruidiaz would have made fun of the Pumas, after having scored his goal. picture 7

In that occasion, Nicholas Lodeirocaptain of Seattle Soundersclarified in a press conference that “the problems that exist on the field remain on the field” and in the conference prior to the second leg final, the players of the MLS team assured that those frictions were in the past.

Still, in the game between the Seattle Sounders Y Cougarsback, Raul Ruidíaz took advantage of the first opportunity to make fun of the goalkeeper of the Cougars, Alfredo Talavera.

The Seattle Sounders dream of ending the dominance of Liga MX teams in the Concacaf Champions League, as the Mexicans have dominated the competition since 2005, which was the last time they lost it.