Sports

Raúl Ruidíaz would be the surprise in the call for the Qatar 2022 playoff

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 1 minute read

Bomb! According to journalist Gustavo Peralta, the Peruvian striker for the Seattle Sounders, Raul Ruidíazwill be the surprise in the new call of the Peruvian National TeamDT Ricardo Gareca will consider him to face the playoff heading to Qatar 2022.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nicolás Larcamón excited to face America in Liguilla

4 mins ago

“Maybe he knows more than me”

16 mins ago

Kylian Mbappé is in the Spanish capital in the company of a former Real Madrid player!

28 mins ago

Gleyber was the hero of the Yankees in J1

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button