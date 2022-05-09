Raúl Ruidíaz would be the surprise in the call for the Qatar 2022 playoff

Bomb! According to journalist Gustavo Peralta, the Peruvian striker for the Seattle Sounders, Raul Ruidíazwill be the surprise in the new call of the Peruvian National TeamDT Ricardo Gareca will consider him to face the playoff heading to Qatar 2022.

It is expected that Tigre will announce the squad for the friendly against New Zealand and the playoff match on May 20, where the presence of Flea Ruidíaz would be the great surprise on payroll.

It seems that the Argentine coach wants to have all his weapons in attack and take advantage of the good moment that Ruidíaz is going through, since as is known, his first two options up front -Gianluca Lapadula and Santiago Ormeño- are not having a good time in their clubs for various reasons.

When was Raúl Ruidíaz’s last call?

The last time the former Universitario man was seen wearing the Peruvian shirt, it was in september 2021for the triple date against Uruguay, Venezuela and Brazil for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

How would Raúl Ruidíaz get to the playoffs?