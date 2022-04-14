Raúl Ruidíaz’s goal today Seattle Sounders vs. New York City 1-0 for the pass to the Concachampions final | Concacaf see great goal by Ruidíaz | VIDEO | rmmd | SPORT-TOTAL

Seattle Sounders have a comfortable lead over New York City in the Concachampions semifinal after winning 3-1 in the first leg. This time, on the visit, the team again shows great solidity and establishes the partial advantage, with a goal from Raúl Ruidíaz, who had not had much regularity in the season due to injury.

The match lasted more than 27 minutes and the institution that defends the ‘Flea’, which did not arrive as a favorite, had had the clearest scoring chances, although the rival team also responded. However, precision was still lacking for parity at Yankee Stadium to be broken.

Finally, the story took a new direction thanks to a play started by the Cameroonian Nouhou Tolo, who was projected with speed down the left wing. After gaining space in the area, the winger managed to get a cross towards the penalty spot, surprising the opposing defense.

The qualification reached the position of Raúl Ruidíaz, who finished off with the inside of his right foot, anticipating the closure of Alexander Callens, his compatriot. Sean Johnson, New York City goalkeeper, could not do anything to prevent the goal despite his quick reaction. The ticket to fight for the Concachampions title is close to being finalized.

Goal by Raúl Ruidíaz! The Peruvian striker scores his first goal in 2022 with Seattle Sounders in the semi-final of @TheChampions. pic.twitter.com/6Ee1riPTPm — Soccer Fans – Peru (@fanaticospe) April 14, 2022

In this way, the ‘Flea’ gets his first goal of the 2022 season and seeks to return to his best level in the next few games. Let us remember that the last time the striker scored with the Seattle Sounders was on November 2, 2021, in the draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS.