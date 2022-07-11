Raúl: The Zone is going well and we will make every effort to keep it that way › Cuba › Granma

The Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM) is progressing, there is much more experience, it is going well and we will make every effort to keep it that way, stated Army General Raúl Castro Ruz on Saturday morning, when visiting that economic enclave: the most important and with the greatest future in the country.

The leader of the Cuban Revolution headed the monthly inspection carried out by the Government of the ZEDM works, accompanied by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

As reported by Osvaldo Bravo Borrego, general director of the Engineering Services Company of the Mariel Comprehensive Project Management, in the Zone – founded in November 2013 and with an area of ​​465.4 square kilometers – 50 investments have been completed and another 21 are running.

Some 4,173 million pesos have been allocated to basic and complementary infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, railways, aqueducts, hydraulic, electrical and communication networks, as well as 349 homes for people who had to relocate due to the need for the investment process and construction workers. the Zone itself.

The manager explained in detail each investment, including Vidrios Mariel, which should be ready by 2024. He also gave details about the work carried out in the ZEDM to generate electricity from sunlight, which has allowed the production of 67 megawatts peak. 90% of that electricity is delivered to the National Electric System, for which the owners of these systems receive income.

On this subject, the Cuban President insisted that each new investment made in Mariel must include generation by renewable energy sources.

Ana Teresa Igarza Martínez, general director of the ZEDM, when explaining the development and business program, considered that the environment is highly competitive, with more than 500 similar enclaves in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Among the main attractions of Mariel, he highlighted the Single Window System, which processes all the licenses, permits and authorizations of investors; as well as a scheme of financial operations in freely convertible currency.

He also pondered the delivery of plots with high-standard infrastructure financed by the Cuban State, such as electricity, water, communications, roads and fire-fighting systems. In addition, incentives are offered for solar generation from the roofs of industrial facilities.

To date, he specified, 62 businesses have been approved – 36 in operation – for a committed investment amount of more than 3,000 million dollars. Of these, more than a billion have already been executed. In the Zone there are 21 countries, 11 multinationals, and more than 15,000 jobs have been generated.

The pillar industries of the ZEDM, Igarza Martínez noted, are concentrated in logistics services, biotechnology, the biopharmaceutical industry and advanced manufacturing.

Along this path of high technology, the 1st. On November 2021, the CIGB-Mariel Biotechnological Industrial Complex was inaugurated, the most modern in Cuba. Eduardo Martínez Díaz, president of the BioCubaFarma business group, explained to the country’s leadership what has happened in these eight months. The plant, he pointed out, is in operation and its equipment is being calibrated and qualified. All the parameters so far are optimal, assured the scientist.