Raúl Torres puts his studio up for sale and Yotuel proposes to pay him in the US.

The Cuban singer-songwriter Raul Torresone of the voices defending the Castro regime within the artistic sector in Cuba, announced on his social networks that he was selling his recording studio.

“I’m selling my recording studio, I’m selling guitars. Privately interested,” said the troubadour on his Facebook wall.

Photo: Capture of Facebook / Raúl Torres Fénix

The post has caused astonishment in his friends and followers, and there are even those who ask him if it is a joke.

One of them, possibly thinking that Torres was leaving the country, wrote to him: “Don’t scare us! Anyone except you,” to which he replied succinctly: “Please don’t confuse things.”

From Miami, the Cuban singer Yotuel Romero He also replied to Raúl Torres’ ad on his Facebook wall, in which he was “interested” and made him a very attractive “offer”.

“Put a price on the studio and your guitars, I’ll buy everything from you. Cuban urban artists already have a free studio to record. Raulito, can I put the money in the US?” Yotuel said.

Raúl Torres also stated in another post that “censorship without reasons paves the way to mediocrity”, without any explanation.

Photo: Capture of Facebook / Raúl Torres Fénix

That phrase could be related to the singer-songwriter’s recent complaints about the lack of support from the country’s cultural institutions, which apparently do not reward his loyalty to the dictatorship as he believes he deserves.

Last month he stated that no trova or other music festival has been interested in him since 2013when he wrote the song “The Return of the Friend”, dedicated to Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

“Since then they don’t count on me! And no institution has worried that in those places the original versions of my revolutionary songs are heard in my voice,” he said.

The singer and composer, author of clunkers like “Patria o Muerte por la Vida” does not seem to be going through his best moment.

Last February, he confessed that he would not perform at the San Remo Music Awards Festival in Havana, organized by Lis Cuesta, wife of the ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel, because he was not invited.

“Well, I announce that I will not participate in that festival, San Remo, but because they have not invited me“He said on his Facebook profile.