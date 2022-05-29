Raúl Velasco: the time that Ana Bárbara made fun of the height of the driver of “Always on Sunday” | VIDEO

Raúl Velasco is remembered for the multiple rudeness he did to his guests in “Always on Sunday”however, there were some occasions in which the controversial driver was on the other side of the coin and ended up being exhibited, so this time we will remember one of these episodes, which was carried out by a young Ana Bárbara, who made fun of the iconic presenter for one of her physical characteristics.

The unusual chapter between Ana Barbara and Raul Velasco The one we will talk about next happened in the year 1989, when “La Reina Grupera” was barely 18 years old and represented San Luis Potosí in the contest of “Miss Mexico.”

On that occasion, Raul Velasco presented in “Always on Sunday” to each and every one of the candidates for the title of “Miss Mexico” and that was how the brief interview with Altagracia Ugaldeas it is important to mention that he had not yet adopted his stage name.

In this interview, which was somewhat brief, Ana Bárbara still seemed very nervous and it was because of this that he ended up making fun of the driver’s height.

To begin your speech, Ana Bárbara told the driver that he already looked like a “clown” referring to the lipstick that remained on his cheeks after the greetings of all the applicants to “Miss Mexico”, however, the driver was accessible regarding the jokes and assured that he could catch a cold because his wife, Dorle Klokow, would send him to sleep in the bathtub.

Subsequently, Ana Barbara He said that he was very happy to be on “Siempre en Domingo” and mentioned that it was a great pleasure to greet Raúl Velasco again, who in response mentioned that I hoped I hadn’t disappointed her because on TV I looked taller but was actually shortat the driver’s words, The potosina could not help but smile and said “more or less” and with her hand she made a sign to show the difference in height between the two, However, the situation did not escalate and they continued the talk.

In the following moments, Raul Velasco spoke of prickly pears, one of the traditional fruits of the state of San Luis Potosí and alluded to the effects of this delicious fruit, however, he did not want to be so explicit because “there are limits on television”however, at the end Ana Bárbara subtly criticized him for “overshadowing” the promotion of his stateHowever, both took the matter with humor and the driver continued to introduce the other candidates.

After a few years, Ana Bárbara launched herself as a singer and Raúl Velasco supported her career unconditionally allowing him to perform on more than one occasion on the stage of “Siempre en Domingo”.

