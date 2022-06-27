Raúl Velasco: This was what the driver did to bury Lucha Villa’s career

Villa fight officially retired in 1997 after having suffered an anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy that derived from the complications you experienced when you had liposuctionhowever, this was just the straw that broke the camel’s back because long before the person in charge of burying his career would have been his close friend Raúl Velascoso this time we tell you everything that is known about this new scandal of the driver of “Always on Sunday” which was recently released.

Luz Elena Ruiz Bejarano was the name of the beautiful actress and singer from Camargo, Chihuahua who rose to fame in the early 1960s thanks to her extraordinary voice and her statuesque figurequalities that allowed him to quickly become a superstar in the entertainment industry in Mexico.

Relationship between Lucha Villa and Raúl Velasco

as is well known“Always on Sunday” began its transmissions in December 1969 and since then Raul Velasco He always boasted of having the best exponents of the moment on his program, regardless of whether they were emerging or already consolidated, as was the case with Fight Villa who became one of the most recurring guests of the iconic programwhich left good dividends for both celebrities because, on the one hand, the rating of the program rose when “La Grande de Camargo” was presented and, in turn, the singer increased her fame in other countries and could present her new songs there.

The frequent appearances of Lucha Villa in “Siempre en Domingo” started a close friendship with Raúl Velasco, which lasted little more than two decades, however, their estrangement occurred in the early 1990s and with that began the decline of his career.

Raúl Velasco: This is how Lucha Villa’s career sank

Recently, the famous and renowned designer, Mitzy confirmed out loud that Raúl Velasco was in charge of turning off Lucha Villa’s career and revealed that it all stemmed from an argument in which Lucha Villa demanded that the driver raise the payment for his presentations in “Always on Sunday”, which would have made the presenter furious, who bluntly decided not to present it again on his program and not satisfied with it managed to block it so that it would not be presented again in another Televisa program forcing her to look for new opportunities on TV Azteca where she could not shine as she would have liked.

“Lucha Villa left Televisa because of Raúl Velasco, ran it. Raúl Velasco had a lot of power, he was number one, (…) I was dressing Lucha Villa when he vetoed it and that was because Lucha told him ‘hey, what they pay me isn’t even enough for my hairdo’, he had an argument with him and he said ‘oh yeah? did you know? Goodbye’, they vetoed it and she left Televisa, she went to TV Azteca,” Mitzy said.

Lucha Villa is currently 85 years old and is completely away from the spotlight. Photo: Special

At another point in the interview, Mitzy pointed out that Leaving Televisa affected Lucha Villa so much that she made an attempt to improve her image to be considered again to return to ” Siempre en Domingo “, however, things did not go as expected and after having been very close to losing her life, the singer decided to retire permanently.

KEEP READING:

Raúl Velasco: the singer who embarrassed the host of “Siempre en Domingo” live

Raúl Velasco: They were the artists that the driver rejected for “ugly” and “badly dressed”