“Raul was arrogant and Cristiano Ronaldo was self-centered”, a former merengue balances on his former teammates

Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo are unlikely to like the exit of former Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek. The latter in his autobiography spoke about the behavior of his former Real Madrid teammates.

Jerzy Dudek touched on several topics in his autobiography. The former Real Madrid and Liverpool goalkeeper spoke about some of the most important different team-mates and rivals he has had throughout his football career, such as Raul Gonzalez and Cristiano Ronaldoaccording to the Italian media “Il Posticipo”.

After winning the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, Dudek will join Real Madrid where he will spend four seasons in the shadow of Iker Casillas. The Pole, although he plays very little, has earned the respect of the fans and also of the dressing room, which he also spoke about: ” Raul was a very arrogant guy, but in general he was normal. Instead of that, Cristiano was very self-centered but very competitive. However, he is a completely normal guy, but I understand that he can be perceived differently from the outside. » Comments relayed by the newspaper mark.

