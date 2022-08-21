Raulín Rosendo has a weak heart and is admitted to Montefiore Hospital in NY

Santo Domingo, DN

Raulin Rosendo wait for a miraclehis heart is very weak which is why he has been admitted to the Montefiore Hospital in New York, since last Wednesday.

His manager, Luisín Martín, spoke about the state of health with LISTÍN DIARIO and confirmed the situation of the Dominican salsero.

Martí reported that last Wednesday Raulín went to the hospital due to an emergency, Since he felt fatigued, in the middle of the consultation he fainted and was immediately admitted.

He revealed that after undergoing the processes to uncover the arteries, last April, the artist’s heart was very weak, This is why you have to use a ventricular assist device (VAD), which helps the heart pump blood from one of the main pumping chambers to the rest of the body or to the other side of the heart. These pumps are implanted in the body. In most cases they are connected to a device outside their body, as is the case with Raulín.

The salsero is in a normal room, with a reserved prognosis. “Raulín tells me that he is calmI heard him speaking very loudly and he told me to tell his people to be calm, that he is very calm”, said Martí.

The case

The salsero’s health deteriorated after his musical tour of Chilein the month of March, when upon his return he began to feel unusual fatigue and tiredness, for which he had to consult a cardiology specialist, resulting in the detection of three obstructed heart arteries.

He revealed that, immediately, he was prepared to undergo surgery and decongest the arteries, one by one.

“The process to unclog the arteries was carried out on different occasions, one by one.due to the state of health in which he was, Marti explained.

Since then, Raulín, who now carries a ventricular assist device with him so that his heart works well, has not been able to resume his work rhythm, specifically, artistic performances, since the doctor forbade him to play in closed places, nor to get on a plane.

With his recovery, Raulín finished recording an album of his hits and another of unreleased songs that only two songs are missing to finish it.

“We have tried to Raulín takes to the letter all the recommendations of the specialists. He has been in great spirits and has even wanted to do work things that we have not allowed him to do. We continue to ask for prayers for his health so that he can get on with his life,” he said.