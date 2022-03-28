Raulín Rosendo is still in intensive care

Luis Martimanager of sauce boat Raulin Rosendo reported that this Monday that the health of sauce boat He is progressing satisfactorily and that today he is awake in the intensive care unit of the Montefiere Medical Center hospital located in the Bronx, New York.

The interpreter of “Uno se cura”, among other successes, was admitted urgently last Friday after presenting a clinical picture in which his life was compromised.

“Today, Monday, at 12:19 noon, Raulín woke up. Thank God, thank you for the prayers. He is awake and the doctor informed us that he is doing very well, that the evolution in 24 hours has been remarkable. He is still in intensive care,” commented Luisín Martí through a voice note sent to Diario Libre.

The representative of Raulin Rosendo He reported that the doctor played the song “Uno se cura” and that the artist smiled when he heard it.

An obstruction in one of his arteries caused the sonero to go to a hospital cardiac catheterization last week, however, a new procedure was pending to be performed on another date, but he had to be admitted urgently due to complications that put his life at risk.

Last weekend Luisín Martí advanced that the doctors have considered a surgery open-heart when stable. Yesterday he underwent a surgery on the neck of which no further details are known.

Rosendo was in an induced coma and on assisted breathing.