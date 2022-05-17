Rauw Alejandro pays tribute to Shakira: “It’s like Beyoncé or Madonna”

With more than 32 million views on YouTube in 3 weeks and an entry in the Fun Radio playlist, Te Felicito promises to be one of the big pieces of summer 2022. But Shakira and Rauw Alejandro have not finished delighting us. Indeed, the Puerto Rican has confirmed that another collaboration has been ready with the Colombian.

During an interview on the sidelines of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Rauw Alejandro gave this information and paid tribute to Shakira: “We are going to break everything this year. Shakira is like Beyoncé or Madonna. When I got her call saying she liked my style and had a song to release with me, I couldn’t believe it. I was paralyzed. Rosalía (his girlfriend, editor’s note) was also very happy for me.”

This week, Shakira was Jimmy Fallon’s guest in the United States. The two megastars had fun with Te Felicito’s TikTok challenge. We invite you to live this moment in video on our website funradio.fr:

