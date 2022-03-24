Raven Software asks Microsoft about an important aspect to certify the purchase of Activision Blizzard

Last January, Microsoft announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard, one of the largest companies in the video game industry. However, those of Redmond still have to pass the approval of the commission on monopolistic practices to be able to certify this agreement, and today an important event has taken place for the future of this transaction.

As we have been able to find out thanks to the people at Axios, part of the team at Raven Software has asked Microsoft about an aspect of vital importance for the purchase of Activision Blizzardas is his stance on unionizing the studio.

A version of the letter is also slated to run in Microsoft's backyard this weekend in the Sunday edition of the Seattle Times

Why is this so important for the purchase of Activision Blizzard?

As we have mentioned, the purchase of Activision Blizzard is subject to the approval of the regulatory bodies of the United States, so Microsoft’s position on certain issues can be decisive for the corresponding bodies to approve the operation.

As for the letter itself, the members of Raven Software have sent it to the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, where they have requested information regarding whether those of Redmond would approve or oppose the recognition of the union that Activision did not approve at the time. Blizzard. In addition, the study also asked Microsoft what conditions Microsoft would put in the collective bargaining process.

According to information from Axios, a spokesman for Microsoft assured them that the company will not stand in the way if Activision Blizzard recognizes a union.. However, nothing was clarified about whether there has been any type of debate on this negotiation or what their expectations are for the process.

Therefore, Microsoft’s position in this regard will be of great importance for the certification of the purchase of Activision Blizzard, since support for the workers could mean that the regulatory bodies will tip the balance in favor of those of Redmond.