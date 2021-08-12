Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …

The arrival of the London Upgrade on the Ethereum protocol, which made the mining, has also had extensive repercussions on networks that are not strictly connected to this ecosystem. It was the case with Ravencoin or RVN, which doubled its price within 7 days.

A correlation that today should be visible to all, in a game of delicate balances that for the moment has benefited those who have foreseen an important shift of hashrate towards this protocol. We will analyze the situation, trying to understand if, how and when it can continue at these rates, despite an important daily correction.

Ravencoin capitalizes on the miners’ flight from Ethereum

Ravencoin is taking advantage of the very special moment in the ecosystem of Ethereum, which after switching to the London Upgrade has seen a percentage (to ETH laughable) of miners looking for other protocols for their hardware.

The situation has already been analyzed in several in-depth studies on Cryptocurrency.it: with the new commission generation system, ai miner it touches a less important slice of the pie, with yields currently being supported by ETH’s price hike. However, many, who no longer find it profitable to stay on ETH, have transferred their hardware to mining of Ravecoin, pushing its price up.

A circle that, still in these hours, is self-feeding: the increase in value of Ravencoin is stable, and thus also increases the profitability of its protocol for miners. New miners arrive, increasing the difficulty of the protocol and rebalancing everything.

A process that, at least until this morning, has triggered a series of growths important to Raven that lasted for several days. An important advertisement for the protocol, which several were not aware of and which today is a candidate to be a good alternative in the world of systems PoW, which they will lose in just a few months Ethereum, which will pass, as known, to a validation system in PoS.

Technical analysis on RVN: what to expect from next week?

Ravencoin it is dominated, for the moment, on the one hand by general market conditions, bullish until yesterday and today, which are preparing for the weekend test; on the other hand, it is this partial transfer of hashpower within its blockchain. Technical analysis can offer us some additional insights, which we will apply on a weekly basis.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 The 7-day moving averages on Raven

The picture of the weekly technical analysis of the moving averages is excellent, which is not affected by daily correction, more than justified after a race of this type and also triggered by a moment of weakness of the big of the sector. Now let’s see if the indicators also offer signals in the same direction.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR NEUTRAL CCI BUY 🟢 ADI NEUTRAL AWESOME BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE NEUTRAL STOCASTIC% K NEUTRAL Technical indicators on Ravencoin at 7 days

Yes, even the indicators of technical analysis offer excellent prospects regarding the moment of RavenCoin. A moment that, however, must be taken for granted, we repeat it once again, in relation to the events exogenous which are outside what the graph tells us.

There is a future for PoW and it could be partially represented by Ravencoin

In fact, despite the concerns over the green cryptocurrencies, there is still a future for systems in proof of work, systems which, as is well known, need a lot of computing power for their operation. Of course, the progenitor will remain Bitcoin, but Ravencoin could seriously apply to be the second, if it were to impose itself also against Ethereum Classic, which will also remain in PoW.

The world of cryptocurrencies is varied and owes part of its strength precisely to this lack of homogeneity. Ravencoin has managed to capitalize on the revolution within Ethereum – and when there is a move to PoS, it could have a further leap to second place in the PoW sector.