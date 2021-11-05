Ravendex, the new DEX on Cardano

Ravendex is a Cardano-based decentralized exchange, which operates on an Automated Market Maker (AMM).

Its goal is to allow users to trade their cryptocurrencies without necessarily having to depend on central authorities. Ravendex in fact processes the trades using only smart contracts, based on simple mathematical calculations.

Ravendex is a Cardano-based project that aims to integrate not only a staking platform, but also a platform for offering and obtaining loans. In this way Ravendex stands out from the other DEXs on Cardano, as it is one of the few third generation blockchain projects to offer such services.

Ravendex, just like other DEXs – for example Uniswap and PancakeSwap – makes it possible to trade using a wide variety of liquidity pools. Traders can buy and sell tokens through pools where users have blocked their funds, obtaining rewards in exchange.

It is not necessary to go through third party platforms to trade on Ravendex.

It is the holders of the native token, RAVE, themselves who make decisions regarding the future developments of the platform: all users who own the token will be able to propose changes and improvements to the functioning of the ecosystem.

Ravendex aims to become the main financial hub on the Cardano blockchain: the mission of the Ravendex team is to promote and improve decentralized financial applications developed by projects on Cardano, providing a wide range of services such as DEX, IDO launchpad and a loan platform. .

Each token sale on Ravendex filled up within hours of being posted, showing immense support and trust from users.

In the future, Ravendex will provide an ever-expanding assortment of services to take the Cardano ecosystem to the next level.

What are the benefits of using Ravendex?

On Ravendex, traders can obtain Cardano-based tokens: the platform offers access to newly launched tokens on the blockchain before they are available on centralized exchanges.

Undoubtedly, centralized exchanges will not completely disappear, but investors who want to bet in the future of finance can do so by adding RAVE to their portfolio.

Ravendex is also very useful for users who want to access a wider variety of projects on Cardano.

