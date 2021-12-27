Ravenna, cocaine in the glass of water instead of medicine: 5-year-old girl intoxicated. “He is not in danger of life”
He had to hire a drug diuretic, but in the glass of water of a little girl of 5 years from Ravenna it’s over of cocaine. It happened on the evening of December 24: to give the alarm was the father of the little girl who, immediately taken to the hospital emergency room Santa Maria delle Croci of Ravenna, after a while she was transferred to the hospital Sant’Orsola from Bologna, where it is hospitalized in youintensive pediatric rapia. It remains under observation until the end of the emergency, but it is not feared that it is in danger of life.
On the night of the eve of Christmas, the police cars have reached their parents al emergency room of Ravenna, while the mobile squad was already active for investigations. The girl’s parents were heard by police in the Ravenna hospital and, following the discovery of White powder at home after a police inspection scientific, the prosecutor on duty Stefano Stargiotti has decided to open a file for serious negligent injuries.
