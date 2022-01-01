Ravenna, cocaine instead of medicine: 5-year-old girl intoxicated and in intensive care

RAVENNA That dose of cocaine was in a cabinet with the medicines. And so it accidentally ended up in a glass full of water instead of a drug. The consequence manifested itself immediately: the five-year-old girl accused a serious illness linked to cocaine poisoning and was taken to hospital. The incident happened in a house in Ravenna on the evening of Christmas Eve. To call 118, were the same parents of the little girl worried about the sudden worsening of the child’s conditions.

The doctors first reanimated and intubated her and then took her to the emergency room of the hospital in the Romagna city. From here she was transferred to Sant’Orsola in Bologna to be admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit in a pharmacological coma. The doctors managed to stabilize her: therefore she would no longer be in danger of life even if it takes more time to assess her general conditions – both physical and above all cognitive.

In the meantime, the PM Stefano Stargiotti has opened a file for serious or very serious negligent injuries against his father, a 40-year-old from Ravenna who in front of the investigators has assumed responsibility for the exchange between cocaine and medicine: it will be precisely the conditions of the child at hospital discharge to make the difference between the two criminal scenarios.

The police – who had intervened with the Volanti already in the emergency room upon reporting by the health workers – immediately took action to collect information on the case also through the Mobile team. From an initial inspection of the little girl’s home, also carried out with the help of the Forensics agents, traces of cocaine emerged as a result of the reconstruction proposed so far by the child’s parents. Some of the neighbors, immediately listened to, did not return elements that would suggest particular domestic problems of that family even if now, as happens in these cases, the minors section of Bologna will also be notified with consequent possible activation of social services.

The father, who together with the partner and mother of the child spent the holidays at Sant’Orsola waiting for the child to recover, even with the journalists spoke of an “error” for which there is no peace: that is, he admitted to being he was the one who accidentally poured cocaine powder into the water instead of the drug, a laxative, or a diuretic.