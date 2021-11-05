Ravenna Nightmare Film Fest: the program for Friday 5 November

Ravenna Nightmare Film Fest starts on the sixth day of screenings and training. To open the day of Friday 5th November another session of the Nightmare School, the festival initiative dedicated to the world of school education, a project designed for all schools of order and grade.

At 9.30, therefore, the masterclass “Fiction and history, narration and staging of the past in TV series”, which will involve the children in a guided tour by university professors Alessandro Iannucci and Andrea Bernardelli.

Subsequently, interspersed with the training course, the festival returns to the hall with the section Nightmare d’Essai at 2.00 pm to fascinate the public with the presentation of the film “Little Joe” by the Austrian director Jessica Hausner, with the iconic actor Ben Whishaw (Perfume – Story of a murder, Skyfall, The Lobster).

The afternoon continues with the programming and at 16.30 the protagonist returns International Feature Film Competition with the “Post Mortem” film by the Hungarian Peter Bergendy.

As Friday continues, at 18.30 the last unmissable appointment with the historic section of the Ravenna Nightmare will be proposed, Japanese October. The Contemporary Japan section will be presented, directors compared: Omori Tatsushi and Fukatsu Masakazu in a meeting as per tradition curated by Marco Del Bene who offers his loyal audience, the true core of the Festival, the film “Dad’s Lunch Box” by Fukatsu Masakazu.

Finally, to close the evening and daily programming, at 21.00 for the Contemporary section, the highly anticipated film “Where are you” by Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti, son of the great director of photography and Oscar winner Dante, who will be exceptionally connected remotely to pay homage to the Festival with his presence. A highly anticipated film, especially for its stellar cast, where the presence of Antony Hopkins and Ray Nicholson, son of the great Jack, and called to collect the inheritance of his father, stands out.