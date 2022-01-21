Ravezzani: “I am attacked by fans of Milan, Inter and Juventus for a specific reason”

Fabio Ravezzani, director of Telelombardia, gave an interview to the microphones of Radio Punto Nuovo, to talk about the current affairs of Italian football: “Difference between football and entertainment? I am not a sympathizer for Sanremo, but the problem seems to me to be greater. Different measures are being taken for the pandemic. I wonder why the Lega Calcio has not resisted because there is no stadium capacity. it is balance. In addition, in Sanremo there will be maximum capacity and I do not see it appropriate, it is a political choice “.

Furthermore, Ravezzani adds: “I have often been attacked by fans of Milan, Inter and Juve because I always try to have an objectivity that leads me to write things that are often taken as an attack. Of course we all have some sympathies for teams, but when we have to do some analyzes, everything fails. Serra’s mistake in Milan-Spezia is very human, but it can be understood that it can have important effects. The defeat with the Spezia cuts your legs. Orsato’s mistake? In the life of all of us there is a moment of blackout. But I don’t see bad faith. “