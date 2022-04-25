Raw materials emergency, gas + 740% from pre-Covid

The impact of the war in Ukraine on commodity prices continues to be intense and widespread. European natural gas is among the raw materials that shows the highest increase in prices since pre-Covid: an increase of 740% from January 2020 to April 19, of which about a fifth recorded in the last two months after the outbreak of the conflict . But, Assolombarda underlines, there are several raw materials whose prices are heavily affected by the conflict.

In particular, the effects are substantial for the price of wheat, the increase of which since pre-Covid (+ 98%) is explained for almost two thirds by the increases recorded after the start of the war. The increases in nickel and zinc prices (+ 154% and + 96% since pre-Covid) are also attributable for about half to the post-conflict period. “It is an unprecedented emergency: the increases are heavily eroding the margins of companies, to the point that there is a risk of a reduction in the production of many manufacturing companies, one in 4 if the conflict lasts beyond the next 3 months”, he said. commented Alberto Dossi, vicar vice president of Assolombarda.

“The priority now is to mitigate the impacts of rising prices in order to guarantee the production continuity of businesses. However, we must not lose sight of the long-term objective, which must be to favor an energy policy based on balanced development. and without prejudice to the various technologies and sustainable energy sources “, added Dossi. “Development that reduces energy dependence on politically unstable countries such as Russia as much as possible”.

The rises in European gas prices push up the price of electricity in Italy, which is above the pre-Covid by + 393% (19 April), aggravating the tensions already existing before the conflict, when the Single National Electricity Price highlighted an increase of + 333% compared to January

2020. Furthermore, for sunflower oil, steel, corn and oil, the war accounts for almost half of the increases compared to pre-Covid: + 151% sunflower oil compared to before the pandemic, + 217% steel, + 113% corn, + 72% Brent oil, which is over 100 dollars a barrel. Another important increase is that of urea and ammonium nitrate fertilizer, whose price is now + 388% above January 2020, also in this case with an acceleration after the start of the war.



