“Raw materials more and more expensive”

Fano 03/11/2021 – After three years without increases, the bakers of the province of Pesaro and Urbino have decided independently, and without signpost indications from the respective trade associations, an increase in the price of bread starting from the first January 2022.

An adjustment that was necessary not only for the dizzying increase in some raw materials (including flour), but also and above all for the general expenses to which the activities are subject (energy, fuels, employees; health adjustments; etc. .). The adjustment of the price list, which will be applied throughout the provincial territory, averages around 20%.

An adjustment that – specify the category managers of Confcommercio, CNA and Confesercenti – absolutely does not compensate for the higher expenses incurred by the bakery companies in all these years. It should also be considered that the sale price of bread in the province of Pesaro and Urbino has not undergone increases since 2018 and before that it had been blocked for 7 years. According to what is established by the category, therefore, the new prices are as follows:

1 kg common bread: € 3.10 (it was 2.60)

½ kg common bread: 4.20 per kg (it was 3.60)

Common bread of 2 ½ ounces: 5.60 per kg (it was 4.60)

Wholemeal and / or special bread: 6.60 per kg (it was 5.50)

White and tomato pizza: 14 euros per kg (it was 12)

Brioche 1.30 per piece (was 1.10) Sweets and other pastry products: + 25%

It should be remembered that in any case these are indications and that the price of bread, according to the provisions of the Guarantor Authority for the market and free competition, remains in any case free and that the associations representing the category cannot in any way condition or direct the choices of the same. However, the bakers of the province of Pesaro and Urbino have agreed to abide by the new tariff indications – as established during the meeting – with effect from 1 January 2022.

