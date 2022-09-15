Raw Superstars will appear on the next episode of SmackDown

This Friday is a new episode of Friday Night SmackDown from Anaheim, CA. For this show, WWE has announced a Fatal-4-Way match to determine the challengers for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championship. The New Day, Street Profits, Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios will be looking for victory in order to get a chance to face The Usos.

Thanks to an update from Mike Johnson, a PW Insider journalist, we have learned that the new tag team champions IYO Sky and Dakota Kai will be present at the show. Bayley has also been confirmed. “New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, as well as Bayleyhave been added to the creative plans for this Friday’s Smackdown,” Johnson wrote.

Last Monday, on Monday Night Raw, IYO Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE tag team champions. It is likely that, being a championship for the two brands, the girls of Damage CTRL look for new rivals in the blue mark, although this has not been confirmed.

Besides the confirmed match and the supposed appearance of the champions, there are no clues as to what else we will see this Friday on Friday Night SmackDown. The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are scheduled to make a new appearance to cover the loss of unified champion Roman Reigns.

