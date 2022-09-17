Raw vegan diet, the controversial food that they love in Hollywood

The

raw veganism is to curl the curl. It is not only based on

non-animal foodor what is the same, no meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, honey… but also, these must be consumed raw, without having gone through

no cooking or processing of any kind. It is a very controversial diet that undoubtedly has its

advantages and disadvantages and that she is followed or has been followed at some point in her life by several Hollywood stars, including

Natalie Portman, Demi Moore or Robbie Williams.

Although you may think that it is a

current fashionits origin is very ancient, going back even to the

pythagoreans (6th century), who already defended a diet based on raw foods. But it wasn’t until

1960from the hand of Ann Wigmore, when this diet was popularized to the fullest.

Within the raw vegan diet you can consume

fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals, nuts and seeds. In short, everything that makes up the vegan diet but with a different preparation: instead of cooking them, the vegetable seeds are soaked in water, making their

starch and its

proteins are transformed into short and digestible fragments that days later turn them into

suitable for consume.

Benefits of the raw vegan diet



Elimination of processed foods



Carlos Rios I would be proud, because if this is not real food… by consuming only products of origin

vegetable and rawwe completely eliminate the processed ones that can harm our health, so we say goodbye to

added sugars, refined flours, margarines and trans fats. This makes it a very healthy diet and suitable for losing weight, since the food consumed has very few calories.

Nutrients are not lost



When we cook food, part of the

micronutrients that compose them, but by eating them raw, it maintains the

vitaminsthe

mineralsthe

antioxidantsthe

proteins vegetables and the

fiber. In addition, thanks to this amount of fiber, the diet is very satiating.

Strengthens the heart



By focusing primarily on

fruits and vegetables, blood pressure drops and there is a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. Also, by including many

nuts, seeds, sprouted whole grains, and legumes blood cholesterol levels are improved.

Reduces the risk of diabetes



Again, this may be due to consuming too many

fruits and vegetableswhich are linked to a lower risk of

diabetes type 2. In addition, this diet is rich in

fibera nutrient linked to lower levels of

sugar in the blood and increased sensitivity to

insulin. In addition, vegan diets contain good amounts of

nuts, seeds, sprouted grains and legumes, that can help lower blood sugar levels.

May help weight loss



A raw vegan diet can help you

lose weight and to maintain it, since you ingest less amount of

calorieswhich translates into fewer

body fat. In fact, you have to be careful to consume the right amount of calories so you don’t have a problem of lack of energy.

Disadvantages of the raw vegan diet



Low protein intake



As is the case with the

vegan dietthe body does not receive high-quality protein from foods of

Animal origin. That is why those who follow this type of diet must be supplemented to maintain the requirements

nutritional and energetic of the organism.

Low intake of vitamin B12



By not consuming foods of animal origin, there is usually a deficit of vitamin B12. That is why people who follow both this type of diet and the

vegan, must be supplemented with this vitamin to maintain good health. Consuming too little of this vitamin can cause

anemiadamage to the nervous system,

infertilityheart disease, and poor bone health.

May be nutritionally unbalanced



If the

you plan well there should be no problem but you have to have

watch out with what is consumed, something that does not happen with less restrictive diets. so that one

raw vegan diet contain all the

vitamins and minerals that the body needs, you must consume fortified foods or supplements to compensate for the nutrients that are naturally low in them.

can weaken bones



This way of eating tends to be

low in calcium and vitamin D, two nutrients necessary for strong bones. In one study, people following a

raw vegan diet they had lower bone mineral content and density than those following a standard diet.