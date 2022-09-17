Raw vegan diet, the controversial food that they love in Hollywood
The
raw veganism is to curl the curl. It is not only based on
non-animal foodor what is the same, no meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, honey… but also, these must be consumed raw, without having gone through
no cooking or processing of any kind. It is a very controversial diet that undoubtedly has its
advantages and disadvantages and that she is followed or has been followed at some point in her life by several Hollywood stars, including
Natalie Portman, Demi Moore or Robbie Williams.
Although you may think that it is a
current fashionits origin is very ancient, going back even to the
pythagoreans (6th century), who already defended a diet based on raw foods. But it wasn’t until
1960from the hand of Ann Wigmore, when this diet was popularized to the fullest.
Within the raw vegan diet you can consume
fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals, nuts and seeds. In short, everything that makes up the vegan diet but with a different preparation: instead of cooking them, the vegetable seeds are soaked in water, making their
starch and its
proteins are transformed into short and digestible fragments that days later turn them into
suitable for consume.
Benefits of the raw vegan diet
Elimination of processed foods
Carlos Rios I would be proud, because if this is not real food… by consuming only products of origin
vegetable and rawwe completely eliminate the processed ones that can harm our health, so we say goodbye to
added sugars, refined flours, margarines and trans fats. This makes it a very healthy diet and suitable for losing weight, since the food consumed has very few calories.
raw vegan diet /
Nutrients are not lost
When we cook food, part of the
micronutrients that compose them, but by eating them raw, it maintains the
vitaminsthe
mineralsthe
antioxidantsthe
proteins vegetables and the
fiber. In addition, thanks to this amount of fiber, the diet is very satiating.
Strengthens the heart
By focusing primarily on
fruits and vegetables, blood pressure drops and there is a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. Also, by including many
nuts, seeds, sprouted whole grains, and legumes blood cholesterol levels are improved.
Reduces the risk of diabetes
Again, this may be due to consuming too many
fruits and vegetableswhich are linked to a lower risk of
diabetes type 2. In addition, this diet is rich in
fibera nutrient linked to lower levels of
sugar in the blood and increased sensitivity to
insulin. In addition, vegan diets contain good amounts of
nuts, seeds, sprouted grains and legumes, that can help lower blood sugar levels.
May help weight loss
A raw vegan diet can help you
lose weight and to maintain it, since you ingest less amount of
calorieswhich translates into fewer
body fat. In fact, you have to be careful to consume the right amount of calories so you don’t have a problem of lack of energy.
Energy.
raw vegan diet /
Disadvantages of the raw vegan diet
Low protein intake
As is the case with the
vegan dietthe body does not receive high-quality protein from foods of
Animal origin. That is why those who follow this type of diet must be supplemented to maintain the requirements
nutritional and energetic of the organism.
Low intake of vitamin B12
By not consuming foods of animal origin, there is usually a deficit of vitamin B12. That is why people who follow both this type of diet and the
vegan, must be supplemented with this vitamin to maintain good health. Consuming too little of this vitamin can cause
anemiadamage to the nervous system,
infertilityheart disease, and poor bone health.
May be nutritionally unbalanced
If the
you plan well there should be no problem but you have to have
watch out with what is consumed, something that does not happen with less restrictive diets. so that one
raw vegan diet contain all the
vitamins and minerals that the body needs, you must consume fortified foods or supplements to compensate for the nutrients that are naturally low in them.
can weaken bones
This way of eating tends to be
low in calcium and vitamin D, two nutrients necessary for strong bones. In one study, people following a
raw vegan diet they had lower bone mineral content and density than those following a standard diet.