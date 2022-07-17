Rawson Hospital Already Employs Perioperative Medicine

Perioperative medicine is a new paradigm in health which points to minimize the impacts of surgery in the patient at risk so that he arrives in the better comprehensive conditions to the operating room, facilitating the operation and achieving the best possible evolution and with a shorter and more effective postoperative periodalso getting lower operating costs.

This project has already been implemented for a year at the Rawson Hospital, promoted by a group of professionals from different specialties, achieving up to now very satisfactory results.

Perioperative medicine is the branch of medicine that deals with the management of the entire perioperative journey by implementing a package of measures patient centeredpre, intra and postoperatively, based on the best available evidence and carried out by a multidisciplinary team. With the objective of decrease surgical stresspostoperative complications, and achieve recovery of functional capacity in the shortest time possible in patients undergoing major surgery, reducing hospital stay and the use of intensive care, generating lower costs, without affecting the quality of care or increasing the patient’s risks.

Guiding ideas of the three main stages of the program

Preoperative: The objective is improve functional capacity reserve, that is, the sum of all the physical and mental capacities of a person. This implies a conscientious patient preparation regarding their mood and mental state, as well as physical optimization, either from adequate nutrition, the assessment of risk quantification and the shared decision making with the patientmaking him an active subject in his surgery.

Intraoperative: guaranteeing the management of standardized protocols evidence-based. The central objective is to attenuate the response to the stress that any operation generates, controlling metabolic response generated by insulin resistance, hyperglycemia and general protein catabolism. For all these reasons, specialized nutritional therapy is essential to maintain and/or improve organ function, evolution (morbidity, mortality and stay) and provide pharmaconutrients that modulate the acute phase response.

Postoperative: quickly identify and manage complications, provide good rehabilitation that facilitates early reintegration of the patient to his social and work environment. Work is done on optimizing the patient’s well-being, achieving faster functional recovery and minimizing the occurrence of side effects. Working on pain control, mood and emotional state, adequate nutrition and faster functional recovery from the same hospitalization are key to return the patient to a normal life in all its areas.

The Perioperative Medicine team is made up of Dr. Sergio De Vita and Dr. Juan Francisco Delgado (doctors); Lic. Camila Lillo and Noelia Eguren (physical therapists); Lic. Luciana Serafini and Adrián Rupcic (nutritionists) and the Lic. Gabriela Palacios (mindfulness psychology).