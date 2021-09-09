Ray-Ban Stories, Facebook’s first smart glasses

The first line of eyewear signed by Luxottica and the social network allows you to take photos and videos, share on social networks, listen to music and answer phone calls

Facebook and the Italian Luxottica they did a really nice job with i Ray-Ban Stories, the first smart glasses (or smart glasses) that do not compromise with style. They do not have virtual reality or augmented reality functions, as the first rumors had suggested; these glasses allow you to take photographs and videos, their sharing on social networks using bluetooth and wi-fi and finally play music, manage the phone calls and messages via smartphone.

If you love sunglasses, you can only be dazzled by the results of the development work you have done. First of all because with a model like i Wayfarer the total weight of 49.6 grams is only 5 grams more than normal ones. Secondly, because you can choose between twenty different combinations considering styles, colors, lenses (also graduated) and dimensions. In summary, they look like normal glasses and not a technological huddle.

A design that was born in the 1950s

Ray-Ban (which has been owned by Luxottica since 1999) chose the models for this project Wayfarer, Round and Meteor. Above all, the Wayfarers are an icon not only because their designer drew them in 1952 inspired by the Eames Lounge Chair and the rear fins of the Cadillacs, but also for the links with so many characters and cult films.

Think for example of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in The Blues Brothers, Tom Cruise in Risky Business, Don Johnson in Miami Vice and also the likes of Jack Nicholson, Michael Jackson, Madonna and Elvis Costello. There are even literary citations, if we consider several works by Bret Easton Ellis – a symbolic exponent of Brat Pack.

Touch and touch controls

The Ray-Ban Stories reveal some technological content only if you pay close attention to the front area where there are near the hinges two 5 Megapixel cameras; on the side there is also a white led that is accessed every time you shoot or take a video – this is a precaution for the privacy of others. The photos reach 2592 x 1944 pixels of resolution, while for video we speak of 1184 x 1184 pixels at 30 fps. The storage space is around 8GB and overall more than 500 photos or 30 videos can be stored (each for a maximum of 30 seconds).

The other most noticeable element, but only if they come off, is that the temples are slightly larger than the normal ones. However, all the commands are discovered by taking a look at the instructions. The left temple, on the inside and near the hinge, integrates the slide button for switching on / off some glasses.

The right one, on the other hand, is surmounted (on the profile) by one key that with the momentary pressure starts the video recording while the continuous one generates a click. Always on the right side – therefore on the lateral surface of the temple – one or more touches manage audio playback and callswhile scrolling (swiping) the volume forward or backward. A long touch enables the voice interface, but if you want you can simply say “Hey Facebook take a photo“(Trad. hey facebook take a picture). And this obviously means that all functions can be managed vocally, even if currently only the English language is recognized. In the future, theItalian, French and Spanish.

Finally it must be remembered that the audio diffusion is entrusted to built-in speakers which exploit some openings located at the bottom of the temples. While for the voice there are well three microphones positioned near the logo.

“The product it is not designed to withstand splashing water, immersion or prolonged exposure to water or other liquids“Remembers Ray-Ban. “In case of exposure to water, dry the product thoroughly and clean the refill areas of residues or other debris“.

The case takes care of charging

If you keep the glasses off, obviously nothing is consumed, but once you turn them on and with moderate use you can get to about 6 hours of autonomy. For “moderate useRay-Ban means about one hour of audio playback, 30 minutes of calls, 10 photos and 10 videos made and shared with the proprietary app.

The charging system has been integrated directly into the case: it is enough to connect it to the socket, using the usb-c port, to obtain 100% autonomy in about 70 minutes and 50% in about 30 minutes. Internally there are magnetic contacts that match the hinges of the glasses. The same case, as happens similarly in the world of wireless earphones, allows you to recharge your glasses on the go three times.

Multi-function app and privacy priority

The app Facebook View (Android and iOS) is the key tool for Ray-Ban Stories as it allows you to manage settings and all the other functions that relate the photos and videos taken with the outside. Facebook View is a kind of checkpoint to import the material, edit it and share it on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, Tik-tok, Snapchat, etc.

However, a concept that has been repeated several times in the press presentation is that to ensure adequate privacy control, each shot or video cannot be automatically and directly uploaded online or on other apps without the subject to passage and consent on the mobile phone. By setting defined the glasses they only collect the data necessary for their operation, such as the battery status to send an alert or the e-mail address and password to verify access to Facebook View and the wi-fi connection. “Using Facebook Assistant for voice command capture is entirely optional“, Emphasizes the company. “You can view and delete your voice transcripts and you always have the option to turn off voice archiving and / or Facebook Assistant in Settings“.

Furthermore, Ray-Ban Stories and Facebook View are excluded from the advertising dimension. “We do not use the content of your photos and videos for personalized ads. If you share content with any other app, the terms of that app will apply“, Underline the companies.

The photos and videos taken are encrypted and the matching of the glasses can only be done with one account at a time. Any attempt with other terminals leads to the cancellation of data and media; a specific procedure must be followed when deciding to change mobile phones. Finally, specific guidelines have been published to recommend the appropriate use of glasses.

Ray-Ban Stories available today

The Ray-Ban Stories are available from today September 9 on Ray-Ban official websites and in a selection of stores. Prices start at $ 299 for the basic versions, $ 329 for those with polarized lenses and $ 379 for photochromic ones. Obviously, in the case of prescription lenses, the figures change according to the type. In Italy the starting price is 349 euros.