Ray Dalio: Bitcoin an alternative currency

Ray Dalio, the founder of one of the largest hedge funds in the world, Bridgewater Associates, spoke again of Bitcoin in positive terms, stating in no uncertain terms that now after eleven years BTC has gained the status of “alternative money” in the field.

Ray Dalio’s opinion on Bitcoin

He told the chief editor of Yahoo Finance, Andy Serwer:

“I think it’s really impressive that for the past 10, 11 years, that programming has still held out. It hasn’t been hacked and so on and has an adoption rate ”.

At the same time, the billionaire added that he has not yet become a cryptocurrency evangelist, admitting to having invested a small part of its assets in it.

“I am very attentive to diversification. And it’s a relatively small part of the portfolio ”.

On the other hand, at the beginning of 2020 he had expressed some doubts about the real consistency of Bitcoin as an investment, due to its excessive volatility. But the pandemic and the economic crisis have evidently changed his view on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. In September 2021, during an interview with CNBC, he admitted that he had invested in Bitcoin. In the same interview he argued that Bitcoin can now be considered to all intents and purposes an alternative asset to money cash.

Bitcoin and gold

As for the fact that Bitcoin can be considered as an alternative store of value to gold, Dalio still shows some doubts.

“Gold is still my favorite due to some qualities. For example, you cannot track it. And, of course, gold has been universally recognized as a source of money for many thousands of years “

Also for this reason Dalio he does not at all believe that it is possible to imagine a quotation of 1 million dollars for Bitcoin. According to his analysis, the cryptocurrency is worth around 20% of gold.

NFT and Dogecoin

Dalio also spoke about Dogecoin and NFT, stating that they are proving to be very interesting assets.

He also stated of nodo not own NFT yet, but at the same time being pretty bullish about the future of NFTs, and likely to buy some soon.

“This stuff (NFT) is happening, it’s real … “

He then focused on Dogecoin and on Elon Musk’s claim that he wants to use cryptocurrency for his mission in space and make it a sort of reserve currency.

“My reaction is ‘He’s cute.’ I have a lot of respect for Elon’s ability to do other things behind it, so I would take that as symbolic and ask him what comes next. ”

This is what Dalio said about the Tesla owner’s intention.