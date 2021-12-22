Ray Dalio: Bitcoin deserves a portion of the wallet

Ray Dalio revealed his investment strategy, which also includes Bitcoin.

Inflation according to Ray Dalio

Billionaire Ray Dalio is the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, as well as president and co-Chief Investment Officer (CIO). His company serves clients such as governments, foundations, pensions and sovereign wealth funds.

Last week he released an interview to Yahoo Finance, where he talked about his investment strategies.

During this interview he said he was very worried about the high level reached from inflation, so much to believe fiat money is currently a bad investment. Furthermore it has been said also worried about the bond market, as bond prices typically fall during periods of inflation.

In particular, he pointed out that many people may be misled by the fact that their assets are rising in price, because with the erosion of purchasing power due to inflation they may actually become impoverished. The most affected are precisely those who have cash in their wallets.

He has declared:

“Money, which most investors think is the safest investment, is, I think, the worst investment, and this is important because it loses purchasing power.”

He then focused on portfolio diversification.

Bitcoin in Ray Dalio’s investment strategy

In such a scenario Dalio argues that Bitcoin can help diversify portfolios.

He said:

“I see cryptocurrencies as a small part of it all. And the message is that money will be a problematic asset and will keep that other diversified portfolio of assets. “

He also claimed to own both BTC and ETH, admitting, however, to possess few.

For Dalio Bitcoin has an affinity with gold, considered

“The established blue-chip alternative to fiat money”.

On the other hand, however, he states that Bitcoin has a number of problems that gold doesn’t, particularly if it becomes a threat to governments (such as in China).

Therefore, in a historical moment of very high inflation, it is worthwhile diversify your portfolio, and don’t keep your savings in fiat currency. Cryptocurrencies, and in particular Bitcoin, can help the investor to diversify on assets that are not negatively affected by the consequences of inflation.