Ray Dalio breaks into the crypto space with the world’s largest hedge fund By Investing.com







By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund with $150 billion under management, plans to back a crypto fund for the first time.

The fund, founded by billionaire Ray Dalio, is preparing to invest in an external vehicle with exposure to the cryptocurrency sector. At the moment, it will not invest directly in crypto assets, according to CoinDesk.

Dalio recently acknowledged that he had some small investments in , which he says is “almost the alternative to a younger generation” and “has merit as a small slice” of a diversified portfolio.

However, Dalio also warned that governments would ban cryptocurrencies if they were too successful.

Also read:

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to conduct a broad review of their policies related to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

Several hedge funds have already tapped into the digital asset space. For example, London-based Brevan Howard launched a cryptocurrency hedge fund in January, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The venture capital division of Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management led the $21 million Series A funding round at crypto market intelligence firm Messari in 2021. Market Watch.