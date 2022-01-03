Ray Dalio’s prophecy: Bitcoin will be outlawed

Bitcoin is likely to be outlawed: this is the thought expressed (again) by Ray Dalio.

Ray Dalio’s fears for Bitcoin

Ray Dalio is the founder of the investment fund Bridgewater Associates. In a recent pocast reported by NewsBitcoin.com he returned to express his opinion according to which Bitcoin may soon be outlawed, as happened in the past to other assets considered a defense against inflation, such as gold and silver.

Governments, in his opinion, want have a monopoly on money, so they now fear BTC as they feared gold in the past.

But, speaking of gold, Dalio is among those who do not put gold and Bitcoin on the same level, and indeed seems more confident in gold rather than BTC, despite the performances.

He himself has investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum, a small percentage of his portfolio.

The warnings of Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio has expressed several times Bitcoin skepticism. Not because he doesn’t believe in BTC but because he believes it is something that carries with it other consequences. For example, the volatility does not make it a good medium of exchange. In addition, even if it becomes such a successful currency that it “threatens” fiat currencies, governments could ban it.

It’s a concept that the billionaire reiterated a few months later to Yahoo Finance, pointing out that governments want a monopoly on coins and they don’t want to compete with other currencies, if that happens, the only alternative is to outlaw the rival currency. According to him, history repeats itself, as he underlined in a post on Linkedin in April 2021.

Billionaires investing in cryptocurrencies

Ray Dalio, while being skeptical of Bitcoin, he still put it in his investment portfolio. After all, precisely because history repeats itself, with the high number of banknotes printed during the pandemic, it was easy predict that inflation would hit the United States hard, and to protect themselves, the most experienced in the world of finance are looking for alternative solutions. That’s what Ray Dalio did, despite your fears. But he is in good company.

He also owns Bitcoin Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, considered the richest man in the world.

In May 2020 it made its entry into the world of cryptocurrencies too Paul Tudor Jones, manager of one of the largest hedge funds in the world, Tudor Investment Corporation.

The companies that wanted to include Bitcoin in their balance sheets could also be mentioned, one above all: Microstrategy. The company led by Michael Saylor has bought a whopping 124,391 BTC since August 2020. The latest purchase was communicated on December 30, 2021. At an average of $ 30,000 per Bitcoin, the company now boasts a total of $ 3.75 billion in BTC embedded in its assets.

Michael Saylor’s philosophy remains the same: hodl.