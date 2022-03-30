Ray Fisher took advantage of the Oscar Award for the film to attack Warner Bros for the problems in the filming of the Joss Whedon version

“Justice League” It became one of the most controversial films of recent years and for many reasons. First, the change of director after the death of the daughter of Zack Snyder (in charge of the project) and the appointment of Joss Whedon (famous for directing “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), then by the movement of the ‘Snyder Cut’ that took effect and will show the original version of the tape and now for the attacks of members of the production against Whedon.

And it is that a few months ago, Ray Fisheractor who gives life to ‘cyborg’ on “Justice League”, launched a series of accusations against Joss Whedonof whom he said that: “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the ‘Justice League’ cast and crew was disgusting, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable”.

What’s more, thanks to the information presented by The Hollywood Reporter a few months agoit was learned that this was not the only incident of whedon on the set of “Justice League”because he would also have had a strong conflict with Gal Gadotwho plays Wonder Woman.

As quoted by this medium: “The biggest shock came when Whedon pressured Gadot to record lines he didn’t like, threatened to damage Gadot’s career, and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.”

Now, after the version of “Justice League” from Zack Snyder will win the prize ‘Movies Cheer Moment’ voted by the fans in the Oscar awardsrevived the controversy of the attacks of Fisher to whedondeclaring that: “In honor of Zack Snyder’s historic recognition of the Justice League, let me say, from the bottom of my heart, that Walter Hamada owes all participants in the Justice League investigation an apology.”

Walter Hamadaexecutive of Warner Bros. Pictures and to whom it refers Fisherwould be one of those responsible for the silence that was experienced, according to the actor, in the recordings of “Justice League” from 2017from the hand of Joss Whedon.