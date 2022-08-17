Ray Guevara: Grito de Capotillo evidenced the desire of Dominicans to free themselves from foreign interference

The president of the Constitutional Court, Milton Ray Guevara, stressed that the Cry of Capotillo, which began the Restoration War on August 16, 1863, evidenced the undeniable desire and dedication of Dominicans to self-determination as a free and independent people from all foreign interference.

“Not only did it highlight our firm decision to remain independent, but, as if that were not enough, it announced to the international community that we would do the impossible so that our sovereignty is respectedour individual and collective rights and the permanence of the Magna Carta”, he stated.

The president of the Constitutional Court expressed these assessments in a message to commemorate the anniversary of the Grito de Capotillo on August 16.

He indicated that again honor is paid to the brave Dominicans who fought in arms to annexation to Spain.

“After having fought for many years to become independent from Haiti, we fell again into the hands of a foreign force, this time because of the own request of then President Pedro Santana“, he pointed.

He valued the Grito de Capotillo as “the awakening of an entire nation”. He emphasized that from that moment on, each town in the Dominican Republic gradually rose up until they regained power over the national territory.

He stressed that the Restoration War was the movement organized by the Dominicans that consolidated Dominican independence from Haitidated February 27, 1844.

“It was the immediate confirmation that the Dominican people were not going to fall back under the control and domination of another country without first giving everything on the battlefield,” he emphasized.

King Guevara considered that the liberators who fought in the Restoration War are eternal heroes for the nation and they can never be forgottenamong whom he cited Santiago Rodríguez, Gregorio Luperón, Benito Monción, Juan Antonio Polanco and Pedro Antonio Pimentel