Ray Guevara: “The people will defend the Constitution even with their own lives”

Santo Domingo, DR.

Milton Ray Guevara, president of the Constitutional Court (TC), proclaimed the incorruptibility of Dominican nationality and the constitutional values ​​that support it, under the supervision of the Magna Carta carried out by said high court.

Referring to the recent commemoration of the 57th anniversary of the April War, Ray Guevara firmly stated that the The Dominican Republic is and will be eternal and that the Dominican nationality will also be eternal, “And this people will defend the Constitution as many times as it has to be defended, even with their own lives.”

Thus he spoke before members of the judiciary, civil and military officials, members of the legal community, TC servers and students who attended the publication of three new works edited by the court.

The president of the TC said that the date of presentation of these publications, was chosen for commemorate the proclamation of the liberal constitution of April 29, 1963 and the constitutionalist revolution of April 24, 1965.

“The essential elements of that 1963 Constitution survive in the current Constitution, and that is sad and embarrassing, that we still do not have those complementary laws that the Constitution mandates. We love it so much, however, we do not want the complementary laws”, lamented Ray Guevara.

The Dominican Republic has the great virtue of being the scene of the most beautiful revolution in the Americas, “what is beautiful is ethical, what is beautiful is glorious, what is beautiful is exemplary. And what better example and what greater proof of political ethics than fight for the return to constitutionality without elections and the validity again of the Constitution of April 29, 1963”.

Dr. Ray Guevara assured that those elements of the 1963 Constitution “survive in the current Constitution and are protected as the most valuable democratic treasure by the most genuine of its sentinels: the Constitutional Court.”