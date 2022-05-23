Ray J claims Kim Kardashian orchestrated the leak of their famous sextape

The 41-year-old singer wanted to restore the truth about the famous sextape which leaked in 2007 and helped make her ex Kim Kardashian a star. In an interview given to DailyMailRay J explained that Kim Kardashian herself orchestrated the leak of their video.

“After I suggested the idea of ​​releasing the video to her without being really serious, she jumped at the idea, told her mom about it, and it slipped away from me from there,” he said. he declares. Subsequently, Ray J was forced into secrecy due to a confidentiality agreement signed with the Kardashian clan.



Photo: Shutterstock Kris Jenner engineered it all.

Lack of respect

Nevertheless, recent accusations by Kim, who implied that he was threatening to broadcast a second sextape, prompted him to break the silence. “When you see a family building an empire based on a lie they themselves created, it breaks your heart, and it’s a disrespect to all artists who fight while remaining honest about their work, “added Ray J. If he admits having shot in several naughty videos with Kim, he claims to have, at no time, got his hands on them. “I never had a video at home. It was Kim who kept the tapes in a shoebox, which she put under her bed,” he said.



Photo: Getty Images

