Ray J claims the release of his sextape with Kim Kardashian was organized by Kim and her mother

And if the famous affair of the sextape of Kim Kardashian was it just a show? In any case, this is what the man who shares the scenes of the intimate video with her claims, Ray J, his companion at the time. The singer, now 41, confided in the DailyMail “I sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, abuse my name, make billions of dollars. »

In 2007, when the sextape was released to the public, it propelled Kim Kardashian to stardom. An unexpected causal relationship… Whatever. Ray J admits he had the idea first, inspired by the private video of Paris Hilton and the poker player Rick Solomon, which made the wealthy heiress even more famous when she was still a minor.

The distribution of the intimate video of Kim Kardashian would result from an “agreement and a partnership between Kris Jenner [mère de Kim K.], Kim and I,” he explains. The rest of the story, Ray J claims not to know it. Several videos were shot, and he claims to have “never owned a copy of any of the tapes shot together” nor “leaked a sextape of [sa] life,” contrary to what the Kardashian family has always implied.

The dissemination and choice of the leaked video would have been orchestrated “like the publication of an album” by the family of his companion.

The interview given to DailyMail comes as the sextape is brought to the fore by the Kardashian family, for the promotion of their series, broadcast on Hulu.