Ray J claims to have filmed 3 sex tapes with Kim Kardashian, slams Kris

Ray J is doing whatever it takes to clear his name.

The singer, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner on Saturday after taking a lie detector test which he claims was “fake”.

“YOU fucked THE BAD BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” Ray J, 41, captioned a 44-minute Instagram video.

“I DON’T GIVE AF-K THE AGE OF THIS ST!! WHAT YOU ARE TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMAN AND WRONG TO THE HIGHEST LEVEL – F–K THIS IS JUST RACIST – IT’S WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY – YOU THINK YOU CAN JUST F–K PEOPLE AND YOU GET INTO IT FOR ALL TIME! !!”

Her impassioned post followed Jenner’s recent appearance on the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’ where she answered a series of questions from James Corden while hooked up to a polygraph.

Ray J, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, has slammed Kris Jenner after taking a lie detector test which he called “fake”.

During the interview, the momager, 66, was adamant that she had nothing to do with the release of her daughter’s sex tape. Polygraph examiner John Grogan determined that she was telling the truth.

“John Grogan is a fake,” Ray J, who is singer Brandy’s younger brother, claimed in the post. “He is not a polygraph examiner. It is quite accurately known as polygraph parasite. … IT’S GUY KRIS JENNER DID HIS LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME RESULT AS A LIAR! AND THE SADEST IS THAT THE NETWORK ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN!! »

The singer claimed the former couple filmed three separate tapes.

The R&B entertainer – born William Ray Norwood Jr. – also shared a series of Instagram DMs he allegedly exchanged with the SKIMS mogul in April.

“You know what we did! Your mom was controlling this whole sex tape thing with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was his idea to release the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree,” Ray allegedly sent on April 14.

The pair dated back to the 2000s and the now infamous strip was released in 2007. WireImage

He continued, “Now you want to make it look like I’m doing it again without your control. All those fake tears. Your fans trust you to be honest and sincere, but it’s all fake for the cameras. I was playing my part until you started doing all this!

Ray was referring to a recent episode of “The Kardashians” in which Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West retrieves a computer, which allegedly contained all of the couple’s remaining video footage.

He also shared clips from his initial contract.

“The show filmed in real time the day in hell I had with my lawyers when your manager threatened to release another tape that doesn’t exist – and my son who was five at the time saw an ad with my crying face emoji that said “Kim’s new sex tape” like click bate in Roblox,” Kim allegedly replied via DM, referencing the “new footage” allegedly leaked by Ray’s manager, Wack 100.

The mother-of-four continued: ‘It was heartbreaking to have to cope and I’m sure I can relate to how it feels. My “burn them to the ground” comment was a generalization to anyone who threatened to hold this over my head 20 years later. We are both parents now with young children and careers and I’m sure you want to move on like me. But your manager is the person who brought it all out of nowhere and I have every right to share how that affected me.

In the video, Ray J scrolled through his Instagram DMs with Kim. WireImage

Ray replied that he felt like “everyone wins but me” because he’s the “bad guy every time”.

Elsewhere in the lengthy video, he showed what appeared to be his original sex tape contract, which stated that they both received $400,000.

On a separate page listing contract deliverables, three separate tapes were listed, which Ray claims Kim wrote by hand.

Reps for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.