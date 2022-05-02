Ray J denies giving Kanye West a Kim Kardashian sex tape

Ray J has denied giving Kanye West unseen footage of a second Kim Kardashian sex tape.

In the third episode of the new reality series The Kardashians (Disney +), we see the rapper deliver a briefcase to his ex-wife, supposed to contain a hard drive with intimate images of the former couple.

• Read also: Kim Kardashian is ready to wear adult diapers in the name of fashion

Ray J and Kim Kardashian filmed themselves having sex in 2002, and the video was released in 2007.

However, Ray J reacted to the story on the Instagram post of Hollywood Unlocked last week.

“It’s all a lie (…) I can’t let them do this anymore, it’s so wrong,” he wrote.

• Read also: The Kardashians piss everyone off at Disneyland so they can be alone on the rides

Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., also maintained that no other sex tapes exist.

This year, the manager of the star of Love & Hip-HopDavid Weintraub, told E! News that his client would no longer broach the subjects of the past.

“Ray J is focused on his kids, tech company Raycon and his film/TV/music career right now. He only wishes Kim and Kanye the best in all of their endeavours, and will not discuss or discuss the past.”

Representatives for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have yet to respond to the claims.

See also on the Bag of Chips: