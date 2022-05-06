Ray J ensures that there is a second sex tape of him and Kim Kardashian and reveals who would have it

kim kardashian has repeatedly denied the existence of a second tape that would portray her having sexual relations with her ex-partner Ray J.. The last time she denied such a theory, the television star also revealed that her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, recently took control of that first recording – and according to her only one – whose leak in 2007 ended up catapulting her to fame.

If what the businesswoman also says is true, she would be the only person in the world with access to the original material, although logically the first video of the discord has been distributed to all corners of the internet since its publication 15 years ago. Be that as it may, the aforementioned Ray J has now contradicted Kim again, in a new interview with the British newspaper Daily Mail, to insist that there are additional scenes of that night of passion in another recording. But where is it?

According to the actor and singer, that hypothetical second sex tape is in the possession of Kim Kardashian herself, who would have preferred not to reveal its existence to ensure control over this material and avoid another fateful leak at all costs. In the same conversation, Ray J has also accused the celebrity’s mother, Chris Jenner, of having orchestrated the release of that video to the ‘market’ to raise the media profile of the then semi-unknown Kim Kardashian and, of course, for profit.

“It’s just that it’s all a lie, the biggest lie in the world of entertainment. I have never had those tapes in my house, she has always had them. He kept them in a slipper box and under his bed. It was all part of a plan to record three videos, two sex tapes and an introductory one to our stay in Cabo [San Lucas, México]. But I never had control over it and I didn’t leak anything.: I had nothing to leak and it was not my intention to ruin them, “said Ray J.

