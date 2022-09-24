Ray J Has A Mic Level Question For Kim Kardashian Amid Sex Tape Drama

Over the past few months, Ray J has spoken out against Kim Kardashian and her family for accusing him of leaking their infamous sex tape. In May 2022, the “One Wish” singer claimed the business mogul and Kris Jenner were behind the video in an interview with the Daily Mail. “I never divulged anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It was never a leak,” he said. While Jenner refrained from acknowledging the allegation at the time, she denied her involvement during a lie detector test on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in September. “He’s the guy they gave Kris the janky lie detector test,” Ray J replied (in all caps) on Instagram. “You are all prosecuted for playing with the truth”

In a recent interview on Charlemagne tha God’s ‘Hell of a Week’ series, Ray J provided further insight into his accusation regarding Jenner’s involvement. “Say it like this, if what they say I did is true, then why didn’t you ever sue me?” ” he said. “I have never been prosecuted. I never had a complaint. The “Love & Hip Hop” star also hinted that she would be taking her own form of legal action against Kardashian and Jenner. “There’s going to be legal stuff going on,” he said. “I just want to clear my name, man…I’m fighting to let my kids know their dad is a great person who respects everyone.” »