Entertainment

Ray J Has A Mic Level Question For Kim Kardashian Amid Sex Tape Drama

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 33 1 minute read

Over the past few months, Ray J has spoken out against Kim Kardashian and her family for accusing him of leaking their infamous sex tape. In May 2022, the “One Wish” singer claimed the business mogul and Kris Jenner were behind the video in an interview with the Daily Mail. “I never divulged anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It was never a leak,” he said. While Jenner refrained from acknowledging the allegation at the time, she denied her involvement during a lie detector test on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in September. “He’s the guy they gave Kris the janky lie detector test,” Ray J replied (in all caps) on Instagram. “You are all prosecuted for playing with the truth”

In a recent interview on Charlemagne tha God’s ‘Hell of a Week’ series, Ray J provided further insight into his accusation regarding Jenner’s involvement. “Say it like this, if what they say I did is true, then why didn’t you ever sue me?” ” he said. “I have never been prosecuted. I never had a complaint. The “Love & Hip Hop” star also hinted that she would be taking her own form of legal action against Kardashian and Jenner. “There’s going to be legal stuff going on,” he said. “I just want to clear my name, man…I’m fighting to let my kids know their dad is a great person who respects everyone.” »

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

From Olivia Wilde’s stumble to the arrival of Ana de Armas’ dogs: the most… more moments of the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival

8 mins ago

Breaking: Dolce & Gabbana signs a show curated by Kim Kardashian

9 mins ago

3 fabulous series that show a dystopian reality as terrifying as Gilead

19 mins ago

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have some baby-free love time!

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button