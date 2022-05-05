Entertainment

Ray J says intimate video leak was the work of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Ray J has decided to tell his side of the story and has defended himself from what was discussed in the new episodes of the series “The Kardashians” about Kim’s intimate video.

“I have sat in the shadows for over 14 years letting the Kardashians use my name, abuse my name, make billions of dollars for over a decade without ever talking about this subject that I have never really talked about,” he said in an interview. with the Daily Mail published this Wednesday, May 4. “I have never leaked anything. I have never leaked an intimate video in my life. It was never a leak.”

The rapper blamed Kim Kardashian herself and her mother, Kris Jenner, for making the video public because they were financially involved. He also added that he does not have any explicit recording of his courtship with Kanye’s ex-wife despite reports that there were unreleased videos, according to the latest episodes of his series.

“I don’t have any in my possession, she had them in her house. She has always had all her videos in a Nike shoe box under her bed. When I gave her the idea to make the video, she was really excited, she talked to her mom and then nothing was in my hands, “she added.

He also assured that being part of a “lie” for so long has affected his mental health. “I feel suicidal because you know something is real and true and suddenly you see an entire family create an emporium out of lies,” she said.

The rapper also shared screenshots of an alleged message he sent to Kim Kardashian, where he claims everything and she apologizes. What will be the truth?

