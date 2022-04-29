Ray J shows Kim Kardashian with his “unpublished” sextape

By putting back on the table the subject of the sextape of Kim – the unpublished that no one would have ever seen -, the reality TV program The Kardashians has he provoked the anger of a Ray J tired of seeing the subject regularly discussed lately? It would seem so.

Ray J’s Wrath

Everything will have been said, or almost, on the sextape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J, filmed in 2007 and having allowed the young woman to be propelled in spite of herself to the front of the stage. And yet, the subject has come up a lot lately, like when the controversial Wack 100 hinted that he had an unreleased version of the tape in his possession: “All I know is Kanye West, answer me bro. We have the second part on the computer, it never aired. We would like you to have it. That would be an awesome private NFT. »

It was enough to create a new drama, which Kanye West will end by claiming to have gotten his hands on the hard drive supposed to contain this video “uncut” antics of his ex-wife.

But there : Ray J seems tired of the lies surrounding this videoand more after discovering this scene extracted from the program The Kardashians, in which a tearful Kim is handed the video by Ye. From Ray J’s perspective, nothing is true. The artist may well reestablish his truth shortly: “It’s all lies. I can’t let them do it anymore, it’s all wrong. »

Should we anticipate new twists soon in this story? The hypothesis is launched.