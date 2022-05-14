Ray J swears he never betrayed Kim Kardashian

Rapper Ray J assures that he did not disclose the sextape of his ex, in 2007. Everything would have been planned between them.

Ray J dated Kim Kardashian for several years. imago images/MediaPunch

Ray J has a lot on his heart. Many years after the release of Kim Kardashian’s sextape where we see him with her, the rapper gave his version of the facts about this huge buzz that allowed the American, who made a splash at the Met Gala , to become famous all over the world. While this sulphurous subject was mentioned in the first season of “The Kardashian” on Hulu, the ex-boyfriend of the reality star revealed to “ Daily Mail”, that, contrary to what had been said, he had never betrayed the daughter of Kris Jenner by making these images public. According to him, everything had been planned between them.

“I sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, abuse my name, earn billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a subject I I never spoke. I never divulged anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It was never a leak. It has always been an agreement and a partnership between Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and me and we have always been partners since the beginning of this affair, ”he said, specifying that the publication of the images was his idea at the start. The broadcast of this video would therefore have been orchestrated “like the publication of an album” by the momager and her daughter, who laughs at his alleged absence of a navel . And Ray J to claim his innocence in this affair: “I never had a tape in my possession during our whole relationship. I’ve never had one in my house. Kim had them at her house. She always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed.”

However, the statements of the American, now 41 years old, are in total contradiction with the version of the facts of the Kardashians. In one of the episodes of their new reality show, we see Kanye West fly to Los Angeles in order to recover a computer which would contain new compromising images of the former couple. For the moment, neither Kim nor her mother have reacted to the explosive revelations of Ray J. Marketed in 2007, by the American production company of films X Vivid, the sextape of Kim Kardashian brought in more than 100 million dollars.

( lja )