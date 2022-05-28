Ray Liotta, actor of the movie “Good guys” has died

The actor American Ray Liotta he died Today May 26 at the age of 67. He is known for his performance in director Martin Scorsese’s film Goodfellas.

liotta he died in the Dominican Republic, where he was currently filming the thriller “Dangerous Waters”, by director John Barr and in which actors such as Odeya Rush and Saffron Burrows participate.

The “Field of Dreams” star has a 22-year-old daughter named Karsen and was engaged to Jacy Nittolo, who is not in the entertainment industry.

Ray Liotta He was married to actress Michelle Grace from 1997 to 2004, they met while filming the film “El clan sinatra”; As a result of that marriage, Karsen’s daughter was born.

In which films did Ray Liotta participate?

The

actor

He was born in 1954 in New Jersey, United States, and in his youth he began to work in television series, but rose to fame thanks to “Good Boys”, a film in which he gave life to the gangster Henry Hill and shared the screen with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Ray Liotta was part of the cast of “Cocaine Bar”, a horror film directed by Elizabeth Banks that will be released in February 2023.

With his death, he leaves a place in the film “The Substance” with Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, which is scheduled to begin production this month.

The actor He will also be remembered for playing Taron Egerton in the series “Black Bird”, and starring alongside the

singer

Jennifer Lopez the drama “Shades of Blue”, from 2016 to 2018.

During his career he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in “Something Wild”, directed by Jonathan Demme. In 2005 he won an Emmy Award for his role in the TV drama “ER”.

Among the latest works of Ray Liotta There are the films “The Many Saints of Newark”, in which he shared credits with Vera Farmiga, Michael Gandolfini and Michela De Rossi, as well as “Marriage Story”, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.