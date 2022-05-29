Entertainment

Ray Liotta and the harsh childhood he had to live before rising to fame

Photo of James James5 mins ago
2 minutes read

Behind the fame and success, Ray Liotta he always carried the weight of a hard and painful past. Abandoned in an orphanage and adopted at 6 months of life, never hid that he had a difficult childhood. Next, we share the main keys to this and tell you what he said about it. Do not miss the details.

Born December 18, 1954, Ray Liotta it was abandoned by his biological mother in an orphanage. In this he was 6 months, until finally he was sheltered by those who would be his adoptive parents: Mary, a woman of Scottish and Irish descent, and Alfred, a man of Italian origin.

