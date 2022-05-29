Ray Liotta and the harsh childhood he had to live before rising to fame

Behind the fame and success, Ray Liotta he always carried the weight of a hard and painful past. Abandoned in an orphanage and adopted at 6 months of life, never hid that he had a difficult childhood. Next, we share the main keys to this and tell you what he said about it. Do not miss the details.

Born December 18, 1954, Ray Liotta it was abandoned by his biological mother in an orphanage. In this he was 6 months, until finally he was sheltered by those who would be his adoptive parents: Mary, a woman of Scottish and Irish descent, and Alfred, a man of Italian origin.

Liotta himself took it upon himself to refer to this on several occasions. In an interview that took place a few years ago, for example, he expressed that I wasn’t sure which one was ancestry because he was just adopted.

Recently, Liotta had announced the premiere of a new movie called “Cocaine Bear” – Source: Instagram @rayliotta

Already become a famous and successful artist, and years after starring Good boysthe film of Martin Scorsese in which he works together Robert DeNiro Y Joe Pesciamong other artists, Liotta decided to hire a private investigator to find his biological parents.

The one he found was his mother, but the contact was not entirely gratifying. According to Liotta himself, she asked him about his ancestry, but his mother did not give him the answer he expected. “I found my birth mother and she told me that she was a mix of something, and when I asked him who my dad was, he didn’t even talk about it. It was as if it had never happened”, were the words of the American actor.

Ray Liotta: what is known about his surprise death

The entertainment world was shocked by the news that came from Dominican Republic: the actor Ray Liotta died suddenly at the age of 67.

From what is known so far, his death would respond to natural causes. As for the place where it happened, it is known that Liotta was in this country working on “Dangerous Waters”, a new movie.

With a career that includes dozens of jobs in both film and television, Ray was in a constant state of activity. As proof, it is enough to mention that one of the last titles in which he participated is story of a marriagethe dramatic film starring Adam Driver Y Scarlett Johansson.

As for the pain that his departure implies, many have been the artists who expressed their regret about it: Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz Y seth roden are some of these.

What do you think? Were you aware of the hard life story that she had Ray Liottaespecially during his childhood?