Ray Liotta dies in the Dominican Republic

On May 26, actor Ray Liotta died in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67.

Liotta, whose full name was Raymond Allen Liotta, passed away in his sleep. He was in the Caribbean country because he was filming the tape there Dangerous Waters (Dangerous waters), directed by John Barr and co-starring Odeya Rush, Saffron Burrows and Eric Dane.

As is known, Liotta’s acting career stood out above all between the 1980s and 1990s, having one of its peaks in Goodfellas (1990; Good boys), the tape Martin Scorsese about a group of young mobsters based in New York. The film brought together some of the seminal actors of the gangster subgenre, such as Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

From that success, Liotta’s career was irregular, with participation in rather minor tapes and, occasionally, in some of greater recognition. Among the latter, it is worth highlighting her performances in Hannibal (Ridley Scott, 2001) and Marriage Story (Noah Baubach, 2019).

According to the information available so far, Liotta died of natural causes.

Rest in peace.

Also in Surf Pajamas: The 10 scariest movies of all time according to Martin Scorsese

Cover image: Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)