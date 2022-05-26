Ray Liotta dies: Jamie Lee Curtis and Viola Davis lead the heartfelt farewells to the actor of “Goodfellas”

A few minutes ago the sudden death of a famous actor was confirmed Ray Liotta at the age of 67, according to Deadline he was in Dominican Republic at the time of his death filming the movie “Dangerous waters” Y He passed away in his sleep.

The sad news shook the middle of the show, who quickly reacted with shocking messages for Ray Liotta.

One of the first to react was james mangoldwho said shocked and saddened to learn of the death of the 67-year-old actor.

“Beyond the tough-guy exterior and hermetic emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful, passionate collaborator and a brilliant actor,” he wrote.

To this message was added that of the actor Devon Sawa which detailed that Ray Liotta was one of his favorites.

“I try not to RIP, but Ray Liotta was really one of my favorites to watch. He just has this magnetic appeal to his performances, which is part of the reason ‘Goodfellas’ remains tied with ‘Aliens’ as my favorite movie(s) ever made. This one hurt more than usual.”

Jeffrey Wright He explained that he had had the opportunity to meet him: “Ray Liotta. Men. I just met a guy for the first time last year. GREAT actor.”

“It’s nice to have had the chance to tell him that,” he said.

The Oscar and Emmy winner, Viola Davisshared an obituary where he wrote to his followers that he “loved” his work, while Rosanna Arquette added: “I am very sad to know that Ray Liotta passed away. He was a friend in the past and it is very sad. We laughed a lot. Rest in Peace, my friend.”

Jamie Lee Curtis added his own tribute: “Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed the complexity of him as a human being. A gentleman. So sad to hear.”

