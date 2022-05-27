Ray Liotta dies suddenly at the age of 67

Hollywood has lost a star. Actor Ray Liotta, who rose to fame in Martin Scorsese’s film One of ourshas died at the age of 67. As published dead linethe interpreter has died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters, in which he shared a cast with Eric Dane and Odeya Rush, among others. I was living one of his best moments in recent years, with six productions underway for the coming months, and with three different films pending to start recording. Also personally, since she had committed to December 2020 with his girlfriend, Jacy Nittolo, with whom he planned to marry soon. He leaves behind Karsen, her 23-year-old daughter from her relationship with her ex-wife, Michelle Grace.

– Winona Ryder reappears with Ray Liotta carrying the secret formula of eternal youth

SEE GALLERY

Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta had his first big break as Henry Hill in one of ourssalthough his first roles were on television with films like The one with the helmet and some legs or the series Another world. Since then she has not stopped working, spending recent years for projects such as shades of bluethe Jennifer Lopez seriesor episodic roles in successful fictions such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt either young sheldon. Additionally, the award-winning story of a marriage or the prequel to the Soprano family, criminal saintsalso counted on his talent.

– The curious image of Georgina returning home after passing through Cannes

Ray Liotta’s career has gone through many stages, as he himself admitted a few months ago in an interview with People. “For some reason I have been busier this year than in all the years I have been dedicating myself to this. And I feel that I am not finished yet, I think there is much more, “he commented in November. Only in 2021 did he release a documentary, two films and the series Hanna of Prime Video, which stars, in addition to roll the series black birdwhere he shares a cast with Taron Egerton and that will soon be able to be seen on Apple Tv +, and the film Broken Soldier.

Continue reading the story

SEE GALLERY

Ray Liotta and his daughter Karsen

Ray’s childhood was not easy, since they adopted him as a baby in an orphanage. Thanks to his adoptive parents, Alfred and Mary, he grew up in New Jersey, just outside of New York. At first, he had a hard time understanding how his biological mother could abandon him, which led him to go through difficult times when he was young. Nevertheless, the moment came when he met the woman who had left him, after 40, and at that moment “he was no longer angry”, counted. He then began to feel grateful that he had people who took care of him and offered him the life he finally lived. “He could have come out in many ways,” he commented.

– Discover Kim Kardashian’s impressive wardrobe, with more than 30,000 garments!

Ray married Michelle Grace in 1997.whom he met on the set of The Rat Pack and with whom he had his daughter Karsen Liotta. However, in 2004 they ended their marriage. His relationship with Jacy is a mysterysince the one who was his fiancee was not part of the entertainment world nor did he post frequently on Instagram, so it is unknown when their romance began.