Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ star, dies at 67

Newark native Ray Liotta, best known for playing Henry Hill on “Goodfellas,” has died. He was 67 years old.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his new movie, “Dangerous Waters,” his publicist confirmed to the Daily News on Thursday.

His fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with him at the time.

The iconic actor, who has been on screen for decades, also played Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams.” He most recently appeared in the 2019 Netflix movie “Marriage Story” and “The Sopranos” prequel series “Many Saints of Newark.”

“It’s nice that the movie is still alive in people’s minds,” Liotta told the Daily News of “Goodfellas” in 2020, the 30th anniversary of the mob classic. “It looks like it’s one that’s going to continue.”

Although his role as the tough and handsome Henry Hill, who chronicles the rise and fall of a Brooklyn mob family that pulled off a $6 million heist from the Lufthansa vault at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1978, made him A star, Liotta first came to attention in “Something Wild,” directed by Jonathan Demme, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

from left From left, Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino and Joe Pesci at Goodfellas in 1990.

Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese, racked up six Oscar nominations, with co-star Joe Pesci taking the best supporting actor trophy. The film also starred Robert De Niro and Lorraine Bracco.

“Field of Dreams,” the movie starring Kevin Costner about a farmer who builds a baseball field in his backyard to attract ghosts from MLB’s past, is widely considered one of the best sports movies. Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson, who brings in his Chicago Black Sox teammates for one more ball game.

Ray Liotta (left) and Kevin Costner in a scene from the movie “Field of Dreams.” (Universal Pictures)

Liotta’s current project, “Dangerous Waters,” co-stars Odeya Rush, Eric Dane and Saffron Burrows in the story of a “boating vacation that spirals out of control when a teenage daughter (Rush) discovers the dark past of Liotta’s new boyfriend. his mother”.

He also recently wrapped “Cocaine Bear,” directed by Elizabeth Banks, inspired by the true story of an American black bear who ingested a bag full of cocaine in 1985. The film, co-starring Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich , Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Margo Martindale, will be released in February.

Liotta is survived by his daughter Karen and his fiancee.

“I am completely devastated to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” Bracco tweeted. “I can be anywhere in the world and people come up to me and tell me that his favorite movie is ‘Goodfellas.’ Then they always ask what the best part of making that movie was. My answer has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

“His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being,” tweeted Jamie Lee Curtis. “A gentleman. So sad to hear.”

Ray Liotta. Men. I just met a guy for the first time last year,” Jeffrey Wright wrote. “Great actor. It’s good to have had the chance to tell you that. RIP.”

“An extraordinary talent whose remarkable performances left an indelible mark on the screen,” wrote Cary Elwes. “Our deepest condolences to his family.”

“I adored you. Loved meeting you so many years ago,” Kristin Chenoweth tweeted.

“He was a friend from the past and it’s very sad,” Rosanna Arquette tweeted. “We laughed a lot. Rest in peace my friend.”

-Translation by José Luis Sánchez Pando/TCA