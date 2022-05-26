Ray Liotta: his 5 pivotal films, from “Something Wild” to “Good Guys” and “Marriage Story”

american actor Ray Liotta passed away this Thursday at 67 years old in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie, reported the magazines dead line.

According to the first information provided by the Dominican General Directorate of Cinema to the specialized site, they indicated that Liotta died in his sleep in a boutique hotel in the Colonial City of Santo Domingoalthough the source specified that they are waiting for the official report on what happened.

The actor, born in New Jersey on December 18, 1954, was in the Caribbean country filming “Dangerous Watersfrom director John Barr and with his partner, Jacy Nittolo, who “requested privacy” at this time.

The interpreter participated in a total of 89 feature films, according to its official iMDb page, the largest audiovisual database on the internet. In addition, he was nominated for the Golden Globes, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs) and won an Emmy Award to the best of American television.

The five fundamental films of Ray Liotta

“Something Wild” (1989)

It was one of the first films starring the actor, in which he shares with his colleagues Melanie Griffth and Jeff Daniels. The story tells about a young woman named Lulu (Griffith), who falls in love with a bank clerk named Charles (Daniels) to have some fun with her.

But the romance escalates when Lulu wants Charles to pose as her husband at a high school reunion. Finally, Ray (Liotta), the girl’s real husband, confronts them at an event.

“Good Boys” (1990)

The classic directed by Martin Scorseseand with the shares of Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci, garnered critical acclaim. The story is based on the book “wiseguyby Nicholas Pileggi, who also co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Scorsese.

The feature film, which follows the rise and fall of three criminals over three decades, It was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.. Additionally, it is widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, particularly in the gangster genre, for its “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” influence.

“Story of a Marriage” (2019)

The film produced by Netflix and starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson tells how a theater director and an actress struggle to overcome their divorce, which costs them both personally and creatively. In addition to learning to live together to achieve stability in the life of the son they both share.

In this project, Ray Liotta plays Jay Marotta, one of Driver’s character’s lawyersin this legal dispute. Meanwhile, it earned six Oscar nominations in addition to receiving critical acclaim for the screenplay and direction by Noha Baumbach.

“Not a False Step” (2021)

One of Liotta’s most recent films, premiered on the streaming platform HBO Max and obtained a rating of 92% on the Rotten Tomatoes site.

Set in 1955, in the city of Detroit, it focuses on a group of criminals who are hired to steal a supposed document. However, the plan goes terribly wrong, and the search begins for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Liotta shares a cast with Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbor and Jon Hamm.

“Field of Dreams” (1989)

The movie, based on the book shoeless joestarred Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield, which attracts the ghosts of baseball legends, including the renowned Shoeless Joe Jackson (Liotta).

The film received positive reviews from critics and was nominated three Oscars: Best Picture, Best Original Score and Best Adapted Screenplay.